Featured
Man wanted in deadly Orillia shooting arrested in Quebec
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 4:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 7:19PM EDT
The man wanted in a deadly shooting in Orillia has been arrested in Quebec.
Brian Quesnel, 28, of The Nation, Ont. was arrested in St. Barbe, Que. on Friday without incident. He’s been wanted since June 4, when Joseph Simonds was shot and killed at a home on Franklin Street.
Quesnel, along with 20-year-old Sonny Brokenshire of Orillia and 41-year-old Martin Forget of St. Barbe have been charged with first-degree murder.
Quesnel will now be brought back to Barrie to stand trial and will appear in court at a future date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.