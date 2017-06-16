

The man wanted in a deadly shooting in Orillia has been arrested in Quebec.

Brian Quesnel, 28, of The Nation, Ont. was arrested in St. Barbe, Que. on Friday without incident. He’s been wanted since June 4, when Joseph Simonds was shot and killed at a home on Franklin Street.

Quesnel, along with 20-year-old Sonny Brokenshire of Orillia and 41-year-old Martin Forget of St. Barbe have been charged with first-degree murder.

Quesnel will now be brought back to Barrie to stand trial and will appear in court at a future date.