A man wanted in connection with gas station robberies in Barrie and Oro-Medonte has surrendered to police.

The 37-year-old Barrie man turned himself over to officers in Sault Ste. Marie, early Wednesday morning.

He was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of property obtained by a crime and driving while disqualified.

The man’s co-accused, a 28-year-old Barrie woman, was arrested at a motel in Waubaushene on Monday. She faces similar charges.

The pair is accused of robbing a Barrie gas station at knifepoint and attempting to rob a gas station in Oro-Medonte. Police allege that a stolen pickup truck was used during the robberies.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges will likely be laid.