Man wanted in connection with gas station robberies surrenders to police
Police are searching for a man and woman, who they say tried to rob gas stations in Barrie, Ont. and Oro-Medonte, Ont. (Handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 2:51PM EST
A man wanted in connection with gas station robberies in Barrie and Oro-Medonte has surrendered to police.
The 37-year-old Barrie man turned himself over to officers in Sault Ste. Marie, early Wednesday morning.
He was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of property obtained by a crime and driving while disqualified.
The man’s co-accused, a 28-year-old Barrie woman, was arrested at a motel in Waubaushene on Monday. She faces similar charges.
The pair is accused of robbing a Barrie gas station at knifepoint and attempting to rob a gas station in Oro-Medonte. Police allege that a stolen pickup truck was used during the robberies.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges will likely be laid.