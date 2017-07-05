

A man wanted by police in connection to the death of a Barrie man on Canada Day has turned himself in.

Bryan Smith, 37, turned himself over to officers on Tuesday night, hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Smith was wanted in connection to the death of 45-year-old Brett Wickett. He was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday with signs of significant trauma.

He later died in hospital as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say on Friday evening there was an altercation between Smith and Wickett on Anne Street South.

Smith will appear court on Wednesday.