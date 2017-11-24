

CTV Barrie





A suspect wanted by police tried to escape officers by climbing on the roof a dollar store in downtown Barrie.

Barrie police say the 22-year-old man, who was wanted on multiple warrants, was spotted by police walking in the area of Owen Street and Dunlop Street East on Friday morning.

According to investigators, he got into a scuffle with officers, and then fled onto the roof of a Dollarama Store.

A second suspect was arrested for obstruction of justice after refusing to get out of the way of officers during the pursuit.

Both are facing charges.