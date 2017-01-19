

CTV Barrie





Barrie police say a local coffee truck driver was selling more than just a hot cup o’ joe.

Investigators arrested the driver on Tuesday after receiving a tip that the truck was being used to sell drugs across the city.

Police say a search of the truck led to the discovery of marijuana, oxycodone pills, hash, a digital scale and baggies.

Officer later conducted a search at the man’s Shanty Bay home. Police found more than 500 marijuana plants, more oxycodone pills, hashish, and magic mushrooms.

The 53-year-old Oro-Medonte man now faces several trafficking and drug possession charges. A 24-year-old Oro-Medonte man is also facing similar charges.

Both men had medicinal marijuana licences.

The investigation is ongoing.