Man used food truck to sell coffee, drugs: Barrie police
Marijuana seized from a Barrie coffee truck can be seen in this photo provided by the Barrie Police Service.
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:09PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 4:23PM EST
Barrie police say a local coffee truck driver was selling more than just a hot cup o’ joe.
Investigators arrested the driver on Tuesday after receiving a tip that the truck was being used to sell drugs across the city.
Police say a search of the truck led to the discovery of marijuana, oxycodone pills, hash, a digital scale and baggies.
Officer later conducted a search at the man’s Shanty Bay home. Police found more than 500 marijuana plants, more oxycodone pills, hashish, and magic mushrooms.
The 53-year-old Oro-Medonte man now faces several trafficking and drug possession charges. A 24-year-old Oro-Medonte man is also facing similar charges.
Both men had medicinal marijuana licences.
The investigation is ongoing.
Drugs seized from a Barrie, Ont coffee truck can be seen in this photo provided by the Barrie Police Service.
