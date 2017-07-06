Featured
Man trying to prevent student brawl shot with pellet gun
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 12:30PM EDT
An Innisfil teen has been charged after allegedly shooting a man with a pellet gun who tried to prevent a student brawl.
South Simcoe Police say a group of youths from a local high school were looking to fight one another on Tuesday.
An adult brother of one of the teens arrived and tried to keep cooler heads.
Police say a vehicle arrived a short time later with more suspects. A passenger in the front seat allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and shot the man three times. He suffered minor injuries.
On Wednesday, a 17-year-old Innisfil boy was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous to the public peace.
He was released on strict conditions and will appear in court in August.
