

CTV Barrie





An Innisfil teen has been charged after allegedly shooting a man with a pellet gun who tried to prevent a student brawl.

South Simcoe Police say a group of youths from a local high school were looking to fight one another on Tuesday.

An adult brother of one of the teens arrived and tried to keep cooler heads.

Police say a vehicle arrived a short time later with more suspects. A passenger in the front seat allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and shot the man three times. He suffered minor injuries.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old Innisfil boy was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous to the public peace.

He was released on strict conditions and will appear in court in August.