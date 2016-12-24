

A man in his 20s was found suffering multiple stab wounds early this morning. He was found along the Rail Trail near Woodland Drive, just south of Memorial Avenue, in Oro-Medonte Township. Simcoe County Paramedics arrived to find the man in critical condition. He was rushed to a local hospital, and later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto. The Barrie O.P.P. Crime Unit was on scene this morning. The investigation continues.