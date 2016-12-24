Featured
Man suffers serious stab wounds in Oro-Medonte
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 4:22PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 4:50PM EST
A man in his 20s was found suffering multiple stab wounds early this morning. He was found along the Rail Trail near Woodland Drive, just south of Memorial Avenue, in Oro-Medonte Township. Simcoe County Paramedics arrived to find the man in critical condition. He was rushed to a local hospital, and later airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto. The Barrie O.P.P. Crime Unit was on scene this morning. The investigation continues.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Crowds flock to the stores for the busiest shopping day of the year
- Snowy start to the season will make for busy holidays at the ski slopes
- Mild weather, freezing rain expected for Christmas and Boxing Day
- Federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant
- Ministry of Natural Resources warns possible flooding in Muskoka, Parry Sound, Haliburton