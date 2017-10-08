

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A man in his 30s is in critical condition after falling approximately 20 feet at a provincial park in Singhampton, south of Collingwood.

The rescue operation was a team effort between firefighters with the Clearview fire department, South Simcoe paramedics, and Ornge air ambulance.

It took almost two hours to reach the man, due to very hilly and steep terrain along the trails. Clearview Fire Chief Colin Shewell says crews had to take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

"It was a difficult removal of the patient from the area they were in, due to the steep geography and the distance off the road. Crews were able to accomplish that, but took a long period of time to get the individual out," says Shewell.

A spokesperson for Ornge says the man was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto just before 4 p.m. The OPP says taken over the investigation into what caused the man to fall.