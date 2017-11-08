

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man walking through a Newmarket neighbourhood was stabbed by two men early this morning.

York Regional Police say the man was in the area of David Drive West and Huron Heights when he was approached by the men, at around 2 a.m.

Police say the 21 year old was then stabbed and the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

He was rushed to hospital with non –life threatening injuries.

Police didn’t provide any other information about the two men they are searching for.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.