Man stabbed several times in Owen Sound
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 3:06PM EDT
Charges have been laid after a man was stabbed several times in Owen Sound over the weekend.
Emergency crews rushed to an area near 3rd Avenue East on Saturday night, where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant and found what they believe is the knife used in the attack.
A 64-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
He was set to appear in court on Monday.