

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid after a man was stabbed several times in Owen Sound over the weekend.

Emergency crews rushed to an area near 3rd Avenue East on Saturday night, where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, officers executed a search warrant and found what they believe is the knife used in the attack.

A 64-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He was set to appear in court on Monday.