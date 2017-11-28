

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot several times and found slumped over his steering wheel in Orangeville.

Witnesses report hearing more than 10 gunshots on Orange Mill Court on Monday, at around 9:30 p.m. Neighbours say they then saw a car rolling down the street, with the driver slumped over and the horn honking.

“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then then a honking of a horn. It wasn't a steady honk, it was intermittent,” says witness Amy Koutsouradis.

A vehicle was also seen fleeing the area after the shots rang out.

“We ran down there, me and my son, and two other kids; one of the guys’ father. He said he was shot in the back. You could see bullet holes in the window, in the back window of the car,” one witness told CP24 at the scene.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene. The victim, a man in his early 50s, was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries. Orangeville police have since said the man will make a full recovery.

Orangeville police and the OPP are combing the scene for clues. They believe this was a targeted attack.

Neighbours say the people involved don’t live on their street and that the victim’s son may have been the intended target.

“He's yelling, ‘it's all my fault, it's all my fault,” said Koutsouradis. “It's very, very, very disturbing to know this happened right outside my door and I have two small children sleeping upstairs.”

Investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who may have information or surveillance video.