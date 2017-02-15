Featured
Man seriously injured in snowmobile crash near Elmvale
OPP investigate a snowmobile crash near Elmvale on Wednesday February 15, 2017. (Dave Erskine / CTV News)
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 9:00PM EST
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition on Wednesday night after a snowmobile crash south east of Elmvale.
Emergency crews were called to a trail near Floss Road 7 East in Springwater Township just after 7 p.m.
Police say their initial investigation shows a snowmobile collided with a tree.
The driver of the snowmobile, a man from Tiny Township, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit is looking into the crash.
