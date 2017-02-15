

Staff, CTV Barrie





A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition on Wednesday night after a snowmobile crash south east of Elmvale.

Emergency crews were called to a trail near Floss Road 7 East in Springwater Township just after 7 p.m.

Police say their initial investigation shows a snowmobile collided with a tree.

The driver of the snowmobile, a man from Tiny Township, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit is looking into the crash.