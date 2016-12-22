

Police are seeking a suspect who smashed a man in the head with a beer bottle in Newmarket.

Surveillance video released by York Regional Police shows a bulky man leaving a bar in the area of Davis Drive and Main Street on Oct. 10.

The video shows the man striking another man in the face with the bottle during a parking lot brawl. Several other people were involved in the fight.

The 51-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect was gone before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5’10 and 6’, with a heavy build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, pants and was seen carrying a grey jacket.

You can view the surveillance video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.