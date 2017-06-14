

CTV Barrie





Police want to speak with a man seen roaming around a Barrie scrap yard moments before a vehicle went up in flames.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras lurking near the back of the Barrie Auto Wreckers lot on Tiffin Street on Tuesday, at around 2 a.m.

The man was later seen driving towards a vacant neighbouring property. At 3:15 a.m., a vehicle was seen engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to surrounding vehicles.

No injuries are reported, nor has a damage estimate been released. Barrie police are now treating the fire as arson.

Police learned that a man had been picked up from the downtown and dropped off just down the road from the scrap yard.

The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a baseball hat backwards, a t-shirt, jean, dark high-top shoes and carried a flashlight.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is investigating as well.