Featured
Man seen moments before arson wanted by police
Barrie police are looking for a man seen moments before a vehicle went up in flames on Tiffin Street in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 12:14PM EDT
Police want to speak with a man seen roaming around a Barrie scrap yard moments before a vehicle went up in flames.
The man was captured on surveillance cameras lurking near the back of the Barrie Auto Wreckers lot on Tiffin Street on Tuesday, at around 2 a.m.
The man was later seen driving towards a vacant neighbouring property. At 3:15 a.m., a vehicle was seen engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to surrounding vehicles.
No injuries are reported, nor has a damage estimate been released. Barrie police are now treating the fire as arson.
Police learned that a man had been picked up from the downtown and dropped off just down the road from the scrap yard.
The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a baseball hat backwards, a t-shirt, jean, dark high-top shoes and carried a flashlight.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is investigating as well.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.