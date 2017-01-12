

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Penetanguishene convenience store at gunpoint.

The man entered the Mac’s Convenience store on Main Street on Thursday, at around 4 a.m. and demanded cash. The OPP say the man brandished what appeared to be a hand gun.

A quantity of money was handed over and the suspect fled the store on foot. He was last seen heading east on Robert Street.

You can view surveillance video of the robbery here.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a balaclava, a black t-shirt, and brown gloves.

Police say a woman entered the store immediately after the robbery and officers believe she may have key information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.