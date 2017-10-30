

CTV Barrie





Police say they are looking for a man who pulled a handgun on a clerk at a Newmarket gas station.

York Regional Police say the man walked into the gas station in the area of Yonge Street and Eagle Street on Friday, just before 10 p.m.

The man allegedly approached the employee while holding the handgun and demanded cash. While this was happening, another employee walked over.

Police say the suspect hid the gun and fled the scene empty handed.

The accused is described as being 18 to 20 years old, 5’6”, 130 pounds, with a thin build, black hair and a black beard. He was seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.