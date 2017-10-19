

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man is in hospital after being pinned beneath a tractor in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police says the man was working on a running tractor on Wednesday when it slipped into gear and started moving towards a garage door.

The worker tried to get into the cab to stop the tractor but slipped. Police say he became pinned between the collapsed door and the wheel of the tractor.

The 64-year-old Barrie man was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with what was originally thought to be critical injuries. However, officials now say he suffered only minor injuries.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is now investigating.