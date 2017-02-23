

Police are looking for a man who allegedly masturbated and exposed himself to a young girl in Durham Region.

The 11-year-old girl was walking down Scugog Street near Old Simcoe Street in Port Perry on Thursday, at around 7:45 a.m.

According to Durham Regional Police, the girl encountered a man who had his hand down his pants and was masturbating.

The man later got into a vehicle and once again approached the girl in the area of Old Simcoe and Walsh Drive. Police say he exposed himself to her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, about 6’ with a heavier build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.