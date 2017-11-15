

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a on a Canada-wide warrant.

Kevin Lamoreux, 37, is wanted as result of being unlawfully at large and is known to frequent the Barrie area.

Lamoureux is currently serving a two year and six month sentence for break and enter, possess weapon contrary to prohibition order, fail to comply with an undertaking, possess property obtained by crime under $5000, operate motor vehicle-flight from police and possess property obtained by crime over $5000.

Lamoureux is described as 5'9" and 200 lbs. He has a tattoo on his neck of hands clasped in prayer and "only God can judge". He has scars on his forehead, right temple and on his left hand.

He is known to frequent the Barrie, Ottawa and Sudbury areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Provincial ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).