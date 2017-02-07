

CTV Barrie





An autopsy is planned Wednesday for a man killed in an industrial accident at a quarry in Severn Township.

Emergency crews were called to Walker Aggregates on Monday, at around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a fatal accident.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, the 31-year-old worker had suffered fatal injuries while working with some machinery.

The ministry has issued an order preventing Walker Aggregates from conducting work on conveyors until precautions are in place to prevent worker injury.

A stop work order has also been issued to protect the integrity of the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from The Canadian Press.