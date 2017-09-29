

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





A man involved in a road rage incident in Bradford West Gwillimbury has died from his injuries.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of the 9th Line and 5th Side Road on September 22nd. It involved the drivers of a Mazda Protege and a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

According to South Simcoe Police, the two drivers were involved in an interaction at the intersection of County Road 27 and Line 9. The interaction continued when the driver of the Mazda turned around and started following the pickup truck on the 9th Line.

When the vehicles reached the intersection of the 9th Line and 5th Side Road the driver of the Mazda left his car to go after the driver of the pickup. Police say he jumped onto the hood of the truck, began damagingit, and then somehow fell to the ground and struck his head.

The man was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre where he died from his injuries Friday morning.

The other driver was interviewed by police, but so far no charges have been laid.

Police will not be releasing the victim’s identity.

The investigation continues.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's KC Colby