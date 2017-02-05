Featured
Man injured in skiing incident dies
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 5, 2017 10:57AM EST
A skier is dead, following an incident at Blue Mountain Resort.
Emergency crews rushed to the resort on Saturday night after a 48-year-old man was severely injured while skiing.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The OPP are investigating his death and an autopsy has been ordered. That will take place on Monday.
No other details were provided.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.