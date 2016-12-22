

CTV Barrie





A Vaughan man has been fined after pleading guilty to pointing a laser at a police helicopter.

Nicholas Caranci, 20, entered the plea on Monday in a Newmarket court and was fined $3,000 for the offence.

In August 2015, the pilot of a York Regional Police helicopter was hit with a laser pointer several times.

The pilot was assisting officers who were responding to a weapons call.

Officers converged on a cul-de-sac area in Vaughan and chased down Caranci. After a brief pursuit, he was arrested.

Investigators later found a pellet gun that was equipped with the laser pointer.