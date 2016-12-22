Featured
Man fined $3K for pointing laser at YRP helicopter
Officers surround a suspect accused of pointing a laser at a York Regional Police helicopter on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015 in Vaughan, Ont. (York Regional Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 5:09PM EST
A Vaughan man has been fined after pleading guilty to pointing a laser at a police helicopter.
Nicholas Caranci, 20, entered the plea on Monday in a Newmarket court and was fined $3,000 for the offence.
In August 2015, the pilot of a York Regional Police helicopter was hit with a laser pointer several times.
The pilot was assisting officers who were responding to a weapons call.
Officers converged on a cul-de-sac area in Vaughan and chased down Caranci. After a brief pursuit, he was arrested.
Investigators later found a pellet gun that was equipped with the laser pointer.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.