A man fell through the ice on Georgian Bay several times, as he tried to rescue his pet dog over the weekend.

Officials say the man tried to get his dog on Sunday night not far from the Collingwood waterfront. The man made several attempts to rescue his pet in a kayak, but it became too dangerous.

“He went out on his own, then came back in and got a kayak,” says deputy fire chief Dan Thurman. “He fell in two or three times. Finally got back onto the kayak and then waited for rescuers to come for him.”

The man was checked out by paramedics and then released. Sadly, the dog did not survive.

Dozens of people were out ice fishing not far away from where this happened on Monday. They were confident about the ice thickness.

“The ice doesn't move as much. It freezes and becomes solid. There is 10 inches of ice and that's usually pretty good to go ice fishing on ,” says fisherman Sean Borman.

However, just outside the harbour there were so-called "pancakes" of ice and open water just beyond them.

In Wasaga Beach, people were actually venturing out onto piles of "pack ice" on the shoreline to take photos.

With warm weather and rain in the forecast, the days for this kind of activity are truly numbered.

“You got to play it by ear. You don't want to take that chance just for a fish,” says fisherman Tyler Yawney.

The deputy fire chief says ice conditions vary so much that it's simply impossible to know if anything is safe.

“The ice can vary from a foot to a couple of inches. It's very volatile and stay away from it at all cost.”