Man falls 25 feet into Collingwood basement
Emergency crews can be seen at the former Goodyear property in Collingwood, Ont. following an industrial accident on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Roger Klein/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 5:01PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 5:12PM EDT
A man working at the former Goodyear site in Collingwood fell 25 feet into a basement.
Emergency crews rushed to Mountain Road, near Tenth Line on Monday afternoon after the man fell.
Fire crews had to extricate the man from the basement. He is now in hospital in stable condition.
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has been contacted.