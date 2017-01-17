Featured
Man dies in crash north of Parry Sound
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:48PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:43PM EST
Highway 124 has reopened north of Parry Sound, following a fatal crash on Monday night.
According to the OPP, two vehicles collided head-on on the highway in McKellar Township at around 7:30 p.m.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 56-year-old Ahmic Harbour man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Highway 124 was closed for several hours between Grey Owl Road and Swords Road, while police investigated.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10