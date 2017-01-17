

CTV Barrie





Highway 124 has reopened north of Parry Sound, following a fatal crash on Monday night.

According to the OPP, two vehicles collided head-on on the highway in McKellar Township at around 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 56-year-old Ahmic Harbour man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Highway 124 was closed for several hours between Grey Owl Road and Swords Road, while police investigated.