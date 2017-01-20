Featured
Man dies after vehicle strikes bridge abutment in Mono
An OPP vehicle blocks the 6th Line in Mono, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 following a fatal crash. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 7:58PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 7:21PM EST
One person has died, following a crash in Mono.
According to the OPP, a vehicle struck part of a bridge on the 6th Line Friday evening. Police say their early investigations show fog played a role in the crash.
The driver, a man from Mono in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed until just before 9:00 Saturday morning. It was reopened after police and engineers inspected the structural integrity of the bridge.
