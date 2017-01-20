

One person has died, following a crash in Mono.

According to the OPP, a vehicle struck part of a bridge on the 6th Line Friday evening. Police say their early investigations show fog played a role in the crash.

The driver, a man from Mono in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until just before 9:00 Saturday morning. It was reopened after police and engineers inspected the structural integrity of the bridge.