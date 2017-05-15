

CTV Barrie





A senior has died after falling from a ladder in Essa Township.

Emergency crews rushed to a property on the 30th Sideroad, just outside of Utopia on Monday afternoon.

The OPP say the 69-year-old man was helping his neighbour cut down his tree when he fell from the ladder. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be held on Tuesday to determine the cause of death.