A teen driver who struck and killed a man in Barrie during a wild police chase in 2009 was back in court, this time as an adult, for more driving offenses.

The man was 15 when a collision at Essa Road and Ferndale Drive killed 48-year-old Steven Tuck, following a chase that hit speeds of 138 kilometers per hour.

He served a year in youth custody and was later convicted of more driving offenses as an adult.

On Monday, he was in court for a sentencing hearing on charges including driving while disqualified. The Crown argued he has a fixation with cars and poses a serious risk to the community.

“He’s been given every benefit,” said Crown attorney Kristine Staats. “His pattern of offending has continued with complete disregard. He’s an adult now and it’s time he accepts responsibility.”

His mother argued her son suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome and is obsessed with driving. The defence wants a conditional home sentence.

"If he is sent to jail he won’t be able to work,” said the defence. “No one will be better off if he goes to jail.”

A sentence is expected on Tuesday.