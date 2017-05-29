

CTV Barrie





A murder charge has been laid after a woman was found dead in Carling Township.

On Saturday night, the OPP found the body of Nancy McGrath, 39, while searching on Saturday night in a rural part of the township.

An autopsy will be held Tuesday in Sudbury to determine an exact cause of death.

A 26-year-old Carling Township man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He will appear in a Parry Sound court on Monday.