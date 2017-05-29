Featured
Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Carling Township
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 3:14PM EDT
A murder charge has been laid after a woman was found dead in Carling Township.
On Saturday night, the OPP found the body of Nancy McGrath, 39, while searching on Saturday night in a rural part of the township.
An autopsy will be held Tuesday in Sudbury to determine an exact cause of death.
A 26-year-old Carling Township man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He will appear in a Parry Sound court on Monday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.