Man charged with murder, following Bracebridge death
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 5:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 7:14PM EDT
One man has been charged with first degree murder, following the death of a woman in Bracebridge.
OPP responded to a 911 call just after 9pm on Friday. They arrived at a Wellington street address and found a 64 year-old woman on the ground.
Muskoka paramedics responded but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
A 67 year-old Bracebridge man was immediately taken into custody. He was been charged with First Degree Murder. He will appear in court for a Bail Hearing on Tuesday May 30th.
Police remained at the scene on Saturday. Wellington Street between Santa's Village Road and Smith Street was closed for the investigation.
