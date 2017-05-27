

CTV Barrie





One man has been charged with first degree murder, following the death of a woman in Bracebridge.

OPP responded to a 911 call just after 9pm on Friday. They arrived at a Wellington street address and found a 64 year-old woman on the ground.

Muskoka paramedics responded but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

A 67 year-old Bracebridge man was immediately taken into custody. He was been charged with First Degree Murder. He will appear in court for a Bail Hearing on Tuesday May 30th.

Police remained at the scene on Saturday. Wellington Street between Santa's Village Road and Smith Street was closed for the investigation.