Uber says a man charged with impaired driving in Innisifl over the weekend doesn’t work for their company.

A concerned citizen contacted South Simcoe Police after coming across the driver at the intersection of Big Bay Point Road and the 25th Sideroad early Sunday morning.

The man was found passed out at the wheel. The citizen and paramedics attempted to wake the driver, but he wouldn’t rouse from his sleep. The man did wake up once officers arrived on scene.

The 26-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with impaired driving by drug. His car was impounded and his licence suspended.

South Simcoe Police identified the man as an Uber driver. However, Uber says the driver doesn’t work for the company.

“Our search results came back empty and have no reason to believe an Uber driver was involved,” an Uber spokesperson told CTV News by email.

The spokesperson says Uber has been in contact with police.