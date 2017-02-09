

CTV Barrie





A man has been charged with two counts for first-degree murder in connection to yesterday's double homicide in Barrie.

Dyrrin Daley appeared in a Barrie court on Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing. Daley appeared in a blue jumpsuit with his hands bandaged. Barrie police say the 24-year-old is their only suspect.

Investigators spent the night questioning the accused about the homicides that happened at a home on William Street in the city’s Allandale area. Police arrested the man just a few blocks away at a home on Marcus Street.

"Through the investigation and door-to-door canvassing, and interviewing people involved we were able to link our investigation to this male," says Const. Nicole Rodgers.

The bodies of 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and his 51-year-old father were found with “obvious signs of trauma” just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators are still staying mum about the details. They have confirmed that two 911 calls were made from inside the building where the homicides occurred. They also say the victims and Daley knew each other.

"We do believe that they were known to each other, that was part of the reason we were able to make that connection."

The bodies were removed from the home on Wednesday night.

For a second straight day, police tape surrounds a home on William Street, as officers continue to collect evidence. They’re hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

A memorial for Pasowisty has been set up at Barrie North Collegiate. His friends visited the site on Thursday to pay their respects.

"I've known him for years. Went to high school with him," says Kaitland Coxe. "I was heartbroken, traumatized; especially how it happened. I don’t know why someone would do that."

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 extension 2160 or Crime Stoppers.