Featured
Man charged with assault at Barrie Canada Day celebrations
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 7:00PM EDT
A twenty-four year-old man has been charged with assault, following an altercation with a woman in downtown Barrie on Saturday.
Police say the man and a 26 year-old woman were taking part in Canada Day celebrations at a bar downtown. Around 5pm the man was cut-off, because of his intoxicated state, and his behaviour.
According to police, when the couple left the bar, the man became angry, and assaulted the woman he was with, tearing her shirt in the process.
A witness flagged down police. The man was arrested for assault.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.