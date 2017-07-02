

CTV Barrie





A twenty-four year-old man has been charged with assault, following an altercation with a woman in downtown Barrie on Saturday.

Police say the man and a 26 year-old woman were taking part in Canada Day celebrations at a bar downtown. Around 5pm the man was cut-off, because of his intoxicated state, and his behaviour.

According to police, when the couple left the bar, the man became angry, and assaulted the woman he was with, tearing her shirt in the process.

A witness flagged down police. The man was arrested for assault.