A man charged in a violent Huntsville robbery has been sentenced to prison.

A judge sentenced Tristin Taylor to six years minus time served on Friday, which means he will be released by September 2021.

Taylor entered the IDA pharmacy in Hunstville in March 2015 and demanded opioids. The court heard when one of the pharmacists resisted, Taylor hit him with a gun.

The robbery resulted in an armed police presence in Huntsville's downtown core. A local elementary school was in a hold and secure while officers searched for Taylor.

Taylor was later charged with armed robbery, assault with a firearm and disguise with intent.

Justice Gregory M. Mulligan suggested that this robbery stems from Taylor having a substance abuse problem, and he didn't intend to hurt anyone.

"He's struggled with drugs, but has not consumed any drugs during his incarceration."

The judge added that Taylor has agreed to participate in programs to help with his addiction while serving his sentence.

Taylor's family was in the court room, and seemed in good spirits during the sentence. That changed when the judge read the victim impact statement of the pharmacist’s assistant who watched as a hooded man robbed their pharmacy.

"I want to feel safe while I'm at work, but I don't. I want to look at others inside or outside where I work and not be suspicious, but I can't. I want my sense of security back," Marsha Oak said in her victim impact statement.

Taylor does have a prior criminal history dating back to his youth, but the judge believes he can be rehabilitated.