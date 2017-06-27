

The Canadian Press





BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- A 20-year-old man from Bracebridge, Ont. is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a forklift while drunk and taking it on a destructive drive.

Provincial police say the theft was discovered early on Sunday morning.

When they reached the scene, they say they found the forklift had caused damage to several properties close to its original location.

They say the driver had taken the forklift off-road, damaging trees and terrain and pulling down overhead wires.

Police say they caught up to the man driving the forklift along a local highway and arrested him.

He is now facing seven charges including theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and impaired driving.