Featured
Man charged after stealing forklift while impaired, damaging nearby properties
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 11:36AM EDT
BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- A 20-year-old man from Bracebridge, Ont. is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a forklift while drunk and taking it on a destructive drive.
Provincial police say the theft was discovered early on Sunday morning.
When they reached the scene, they say they found the forklift had caused damage to several properties close to its original location.
They say the driver had taken the forklift off-road, damaging trees and terrain and pulling down overhead wires.
Police say they caught up to the man driving the forklift along a local highway and arrested him.
He is now facing seven charges including theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and impaired driving.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Appeal made for info in alleged Orillia assault
- Police locate stolen puppy; search continues for four kittens
- Man charged after stealing forklift while impaired, damaging nearby properties
- Road work continues after flooding in New Tecumseth
- Elizabeth Wettlaufer sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years