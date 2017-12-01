

CTV Barrie





A 38-year-old man is in hospital after he was badly beaten and left lying in the road in Owen Sound where he was run over by a minivan.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on 2nd Avenue East.

Police say the victim and two other men had a disagreement while inside an establishment last night and got into a fight outside.

He was left lying on the road in a dark area where he was run over by unrelated minivan ran.

Police say the driver was a medical professional who assisted the victim until he could be rushed to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

- With files from The Canadian Press