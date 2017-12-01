Featured
Man assaulted, then struck by vehicle in Owen Sound
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 11:47AM EST
A 38-year-old man is in hospital after he was badly beaten and left lying in the road in Owen Sound where he was run over by a minivan.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on 2nd Avenue East.
Police say the victim and two other men had a disagreement while inside an establishment last night and got into a fight outside.
He was left lying on the road in a dark area where he was run over by unrelated minivan ran.
Police say the driver was a medical professional who assisted the victim until he could be rushed to hospital.
The suspects fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
- With files from The Canadian Press