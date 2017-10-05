

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police want to speak with a man who allegedly asked three young girls to get into his car.

The girls were walking home from school on Wednesday at around 3:15 p.m. in Huntsville, when they were stopped by the man on Caroline Street West.

The OPP say the man asked them to get in. However, the girls didn’t answer and immediately ran home.

The driver is described as being in his late 50s, with long light-coloured hair. His vehicle is described as a small grey car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.