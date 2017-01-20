

CTV Barrie





A man arrested and charged following the discovery of human remains near Parry Sound died while incarcerated, police say.

West Parry Sound OPP tells CTV News that Vikram Dhindas, who was arrested on Tuesday for indignity to a dead body, died while in custody.

Police aren’t saying yet if the 34-year-old Mississauga man’s death is considered suspicious.

Officials with the province have confirmed that a male inmate was found dead at Central North Correctional Centre on Wednesday, but wouldn’t comment on whether it was the accused.

Human remains were found near a snowmobile trail in McDougall Township over the weekend. An autopsy has been conducted, but the results haven’t been made public yet.

There’s no indication that the province’s Special Investigation’s Unit will be called in.

The OPP are working with Peel Regional Police on the investigation into the human remains. Police say there is no indication that they are seeking any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.