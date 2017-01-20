Featured
Man arrested in connection to human remains died while incarcerated: OPP
OPP officers can be seen in McDougall Township, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 after human remains were found. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 4:26PM EST
A man arrested and charged following the discovery of human remains near Parry Sound died while incarcerated, police say.
West Parry Sound OPP tells CTV News that Vikram Dhindas, who was arrested on Tuesday for indignity to a dead body, died while in custody.
Police aren’t saying yet if the 34-year-old Mississauga man’s death is considered suspicious.
Officials with the province have confirmed that a male inmate was found dead at Central North Correctional Centre on Wednesday, but wouldn’t comment on whether it was the accused.
Human remains were found near a snowmobile trail in McDougall Township over the weekend. An autopsy has been conducted, but the results haven’t been made public yet.
There’s no indication that the province’s Special Investigation’s Unit will be called in.
The OPP are working with Peel Regional Police on the investigation into the human remains. Police say there is no indication that they are seeking any other suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Man dies after vehicle strikes bridge abutment in Mono
- Man arrested in connection to human remains died while incarcerated: OPP
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
- YRP officers hop on the bus to catch distracted drivers
- Police keep close eye on ice conditions ahead of warm weekend
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10