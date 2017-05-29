

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man arrested for the attempted murder of two people last week is facing more charges.

Emergency crews were called to a home on North Street in Barrie on Friday after two people were stabbed several times.

A 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Barrie police say the pair got into a verbal argument with a 53-year-old man in the foyer of the building, prior to the stabbing.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, utter death threats and assault cause bodily harm.

He is set to appear back in court on Monday.