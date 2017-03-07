

CTV Barrie





There was no love to be had, as a man wielding a hammer robbed a Newmarket sex shop.

York Regional Police say the man entered the Love Shop on Davis Drive, near Barbara Road on Monday, at around 10:45 p.m. The man has his face covered with a scarf and had a hammer in his hand.

Police say the man demanded cash and threatened the employee with the hammer. The man ended up grabbing cash from the drawer and fleeing the store on foot.

The man is described as a white man, between 40 and 50-years-old, 5’10” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, toque and scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.