

CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid after a man was allegedly robbed by a woman he met on a dating site.

The victim tells Durham Regional Police that he met up with the woman he connected with online at a Beaverton motel on Monday night. The woman attended the motel with a friend, but both later left.

Both women later returned to the motel, but this time the victim says one of them was armed with a knife. The pair allegedly demanded the victim hand over credit cards, PIN numbers and cash.

The victim complied and the women fled the scene. According to police, the pair withdrew money from the man’s account, but later turned themselves in.

A 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman have since been charged with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.