Featured
Man allegedly pulls gun in road rage incident: police
A new dark blue Barrie, Ont police cruiser can be seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (K.C. Colby/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 3:37PM EST
A Barrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun in a road rage incident.
According to Barrie police, the man pulled the gun on another driver during an incident Tuesday on Mapleview Drive. Few details about the incident have been released.
Both Barrie and South Simcoe Police spent some time tracking the man down. Eventually their search led them to the Tanger Outlets, where they arrested the 26-year-old.
He now faces weapon related charges.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.