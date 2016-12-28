

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun in a road rage incident.

According to Barrie police, the man pulled the gun on another driver during an incident Tuesday on Mapleview Drive. Few details about the incident have been released.

Both Barrie and South Simcoe Police spent some time tracking the man down. Eventually their search led them to the Tanger Outlets, where they arrested the 26-year-old.

He now faces weapon related charges.