An Innisfil man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a shotgun to his wife’s head.

According to South Simcoe Police, three people were hanging out in a garage when the man, who had been drinking, threatened to kill his wife.

Investigators say the man got in a vehicle and tried to drive away, but his wife took the keys from him.

Police say during a dispute in the home, the man grabbed a loaded shotgun and pointed it at her head.

The friend, who was with the couple in the garage, intervened and wrestled the gun away from the man.

The 53-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.