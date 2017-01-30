Featured
Man allegedly points shotgun at wife's head in Innisfil
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 11:47AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 30, 2017 11:53AM EST
An Innisfil man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a shotgun to his wife’s head.
According to South Simcoe Police, three people were hanging out in a garage when the man, who had been drinking, threatened to kill his wife.
Investigators say the man got in a vehicle and tried to drive away, but his wife took the keys from him.
Police say during a dispute in the home, the man grabbed a loaded shotgun and pointed it at her head.
The friend, who was with the couple in the garage, intervened and wrestled the gun away from the man.
The 53-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Witnesses sought in crash that critically injured driver
- Man allegedly points shotgun at wife's head in Innisfil
- Minor injuries after crash on closed snowmobile trail
- Winter weather travel advisory: Up to 15 centimetres of snow could be on the way
- Firefighters kept busy with chimney fire, fondue incident in Barrie