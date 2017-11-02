

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A teenage girl was allegedly assaulted outside of an elementary school in West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe Police say the 15 year old was outside of the school on Professor Day Drive on Wednesday, at around 3:15 p.m. when she was approached by a man.

According to investigators, the man wrapped his arms around the girl from behind. When the girl tried to alert other people, police say he put his hand over her mouth.

When a nearby woman noticed what was going on, the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen on foot going south in a field towards Blue Dasher Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s, 5’10”, a thin build, bloodshot eyes, white hair and a full white beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white and black toque, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.