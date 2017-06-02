

Police are looking for a driver who allegedly asked a boy to get into his vehicle in Stayner.

According to the OPP, the boy was approached on Wednesday in the area of Beech Street and County Road 42, between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

The boy was riding his bike and denied the driver, a man described to be in his 40s. The boy rode away and reported the incident.

Police say the vehicle was described as a four-door older model Dodge, dark blue, and had a thin red racing stripe on the hood.

The OPP say the vehicle matching this description was spotted in Elmvale on Thursday afternoon.