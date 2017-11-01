

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Grey County man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager girl and assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Officers were called to a home in the Grey Highlands on Friday about a man who allegedly threatened to shoot people at the residence.

The accused was being restrained by several people on the front lawn when police arrived.

According to the OPP, the accused refused to leave the property after sexually assaulting a 16 year old earlier that day.

The 36-year-old West Grey man was arrested and taken to an OPP detachment. There, police say he assaulted an officer.

The accused has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death.

He will appear before a court on Friday.