

CTV Barrie





A man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Barrie park has been arrested.

The 19-year-old Brampton man, who is temporarily living in Barrie, turned himself over to police on Tuesday morning. He’s been charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman at Heritage Park on Oct. 22. Police released photos of a person of interest last week in the hopes that someone had information.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.