A Toronto man is facing 34 charges in connection to break-ins at several Barrie businesses.

On May 8, Barrie police arrested the 26-year-old and charged him with 13 counts of break and enter, 12 counts of possession of break and enter instruments, six counts of disguise with intent and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police say the accused broke into 13 different commercial buildings, including Mary Brown’s Famous Chicken and Taters, and Papa Joes.

The man is being held at a Toronto detention centre and will appear in court at a future date.