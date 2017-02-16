Featured
Man accused in double homicide makes brief court appearance
Dyrrin Daley can be seen in this undated photo. He is accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two Barrie, Ont. men. (Dyrrin Daley/ Facebook)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 11:33AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 2:54PM EST
The man accused of killing a father and son in Barrie made a brief court appearance on Thursday.
Dyrrin Daley appeared in an orange jumpsuit via video in a Barrie courtroom; his hand was still bandaged.
Daley was only on video for about two minutes, as he still doesn’t have a lawyer.
He will appear back in court again by video on Feb. 23.
The 24-year-old Barrie man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and 51-year-old James Pasowisty.
The bodies of the two men were found with multiple stab wounds in a William Street home on Feb. 8. Daley was arrested that same day.
Funeral services for both Pasowisty's will take place on Monday. A showing will be held between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home.
The funeral will take place following the visitation.
