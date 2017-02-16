

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The man accused of killing a father and son in Barrie made a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Dyrrin Daley appeared in an orange jumpsuit via video in a Barrie courtroom; his hand was still bandaged.

Daley was only on video for about two minutes, as he still doesn’t have a lawyer.

He will appear back in court again by video on Feb. 23.

The 24-year-old Barrie man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and 51-year-old James Pasowisty.

The bodies of the two men were found with multiple stab wounds in a William Street home on Feb. 8. Daley was arrested that same day.

Funeral services for both Pasowisty's will take place on Monday. A showing will be held between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home.

The funeral will take place following the visitation.